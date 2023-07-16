Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Purchases 70,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 2.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

