Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

