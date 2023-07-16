Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UMMA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.51. 6,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,826. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

