Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

VMAR stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.80% and a negative net margin of 294.90%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Vision Marine Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.