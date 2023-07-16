Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 56.8% in June

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.75.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
