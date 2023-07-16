Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 56.8% in June

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.