Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 225,700 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of VIA stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

