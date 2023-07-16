Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $63,519.17 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,288.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00310675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00833303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00547041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00062407 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00118916 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,203,260 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.