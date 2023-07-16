Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $33,231.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,302.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00312999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.52 or 0.00836623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00544258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00063617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00122563 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,196,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

