Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the June 15th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

