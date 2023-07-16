Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

