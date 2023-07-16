Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,773 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 172,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48,675 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 35,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.83 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

