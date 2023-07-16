Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $223.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

