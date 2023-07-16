Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Lifted by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VBK traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.36. 202,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,683. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $238.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.44. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.