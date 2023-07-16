Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.74% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $112,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $69.78. 895,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,503. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.