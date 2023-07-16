Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 272.1% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

