Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 272.1% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
VONV stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.