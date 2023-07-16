Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $123,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 788,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,786. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

