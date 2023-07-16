Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $210.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $212.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

