Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

