Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,661,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,137,000 after buying an additional 59,586 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 114,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,034,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

