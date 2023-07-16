Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Penobscot Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

