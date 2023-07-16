Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 798,603 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $426,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.74. 6,058,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

