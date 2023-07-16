UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Update

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of UTA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTA Acquisition stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. UTA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

