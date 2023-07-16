USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.47 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $89.47 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77850219 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,192,857.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

