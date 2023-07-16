USDD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. USDD has a total market cap of $739.49 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 740,530,991 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

