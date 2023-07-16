United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $527.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $428.69.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $445.45 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $244.20 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

