Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $62.77 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $62.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00018921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00311338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.76191335 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 732 active market(s) with $72,063,963.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

