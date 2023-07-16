uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
uCloudlink Group Price Performance
Shares of UCL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 4,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,133. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than uCloudlink Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.