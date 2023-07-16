uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Shares of UCL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 4,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,133. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About uCloudlink Group

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.