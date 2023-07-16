U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 966.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of USAU stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. 124,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,347. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USAU shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

