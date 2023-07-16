Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $53,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $410.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.71.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

