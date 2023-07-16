Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tryg A/S Price Performance
TGVSF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.
Tryg A/S Company Profile
