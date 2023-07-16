Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

TGVSF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Featured Articles

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

