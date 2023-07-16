TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRX. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TRX Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

