TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRX. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
TRX Gold stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.