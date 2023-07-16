TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $30,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $50,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,162.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $369,559. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 818,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,597. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $550.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

