Truist Financial Raises Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $28.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
FMS stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.48.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.