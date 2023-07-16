Truist Financial Raises Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $28.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.

FMS stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

