TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.32. TrueCar shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 129,499 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TrueCar Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.20%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.