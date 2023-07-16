TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.32. TrueCar shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 129,499 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.20%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.