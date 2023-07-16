Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 435,043 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435,043 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 4.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $162,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $927,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.