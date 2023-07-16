Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 266.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

