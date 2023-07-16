Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 73.2% in June

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 623,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.44. 516,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRKA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Troika Media Group by 133.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 269,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

