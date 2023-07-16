Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 73.2% in June

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 623,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Troika Media Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.44. 516,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group
About Troika Media Group
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Troika Media Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.