TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$14.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE RNW opened at C$13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7797409 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.