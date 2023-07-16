Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 820 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.