Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 818 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.20%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

