Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 2,938,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,597. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

