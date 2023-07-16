Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,932. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.13 and its 200 day moving average is $244.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

