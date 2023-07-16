Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 685.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 23.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $387,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $4,073,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 464.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,774. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.