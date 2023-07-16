Toncoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $6.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.54 or 1.00026796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.33974331 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $9,189,258.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

