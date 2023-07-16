Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

TITN stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

