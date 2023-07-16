Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,670,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 14,220,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Tingo Group Price Performance

TIO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 4,426,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,243. Tingo Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Tingo Group alerts:

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Tingo Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $851.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tingo Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tingo Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.