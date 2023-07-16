Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TBLD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,573. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
