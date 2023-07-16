Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TBLD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,573. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $357,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

