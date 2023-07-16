THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $345.15 million and $13.82 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,077,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,904,557 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

