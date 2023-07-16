The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 145.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 79,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

