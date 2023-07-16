The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

